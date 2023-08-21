Obituary of Donald Houston, 75

June 29, 1947 – Aug. 15, 2022

Paso Robles, California

– After a year’s time to let the dust settle, we sadly announce the passing of Donald Raymond Houston. One year ago on Aug. 15, at the age of 75 and after a brave battle with cancer, he departed from this world in his sleep.

Born to James and Wanda Houston in Bakersfield, California, Don was raised in Salinas and Kerman. He graduated from Kerman Union High School in 1965. He then enlisted in the US Army and was awarded several medals, including the bronze star, while proudly serving as a specialist 5th class in the 9th infantry in Vietnam. Upon his return stateside, Don completed his bachelor’s degree at Fresno State University in 1972.

Don married and traveled before settling in Fresno where he began his path as an entrepreneur by establishing Bell Antiques. He made a career of trading, appraising, and restoring antiques, and was known throughout the region for his expertise in his chosen field. In his retirement years, he was able to enjoy peaceful coastal living in Morro Bay.

Don was a proud lifetime member of Vietnam Veterans of America. He enjoyed whale watching, coastal living, and he remained an avid antique collector and enthusiast until the end.

Don is survived by his three children: Caitlin, Daniel, and Christopher Houston.

On Aug. 15, Don received military honors and was laid to rest at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, California.

