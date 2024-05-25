Obituary of Donald Jay Avery Jr., 52

– Donald Jay Avery Jr. was born on December 30, 1971, and passed away on May 15, 2024. A native son of San Luis Obispo County, spanning five generations. Donald is survived by his two children, Donald and Ella Avery; his three Sisters, Tess Avery, Amber Avery-Fragione, and Lila Avery-Fuson; his Nieces and Nephews, Mariah Avery, Bailey Torrey, Bella Torrey, and Abigail Avery; and Luke Torrey, and one Great Nephew, Asher Avery.

Son to Don and Karen Avery (may they rest in peace), and Grandson to former Templeton Blacksmith owners Robert and Margaret Tullock. Also, a Grandson to Dutch and Ann Avery were closely tied to Camp Robert’s, i.e., Camp Robert’s Historical Museum. Our family has deep roots in this community.

Donnie was a computer genius, landing a job in Seattle, Washington, with Microsoft for many years.

He later returned home to the central coast and began a hunting guiding business with his brother-in-law, Kevin Fuson. They led many hunting guide excursions together and made many friends within law enforcement. Donnie was always smiling and had a great outlook on life. He loved his family above all else.

He also enjoyed fishing, hiking, surfing, kayaking, and anything outdoors-related. He loved animals and enjoyed reading on topics of religion and spirituality.

Donnie will forever be in our hearts, and will be missed deeply by his family and friends.

Written by: Amber Avery-Fragione

