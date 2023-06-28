Obituary of Donald Ray Holloway, 72

– Donald Ray Holloway passed away peacefully in his Paso Robles home on June 22, 2023. Don was born to William and Dovie Holloway on Sept. 24, 1950, in Dexter, Missouri. In 1952, they came to settle in the small town of Templeton, California. Don graduated from Templeton High School in 1969.

Growing up, Don enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball and cruising in his red 1964 GTO. On Aug. 24, 1972 he married the love of his life, Cheryl Jean Rogers, and the two went on to have four children together. Don was generous, selfless, kind, and loyal. He would have given the shirt off his back to help the people he loved. He drove semi trucks most of his life to provide for his family and worked constantly so that his children would never go without.

Before Don’s health issues worsened, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, and going for drives to look for deer. Donald is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl Holloway, children, Crista Sonniksen, Dawn Orlando (husband Tonno), Erica Yeager (husband Mike), and Son-In-Law, Kenny Sonniksen. Don and Cheryl lost their son, Jeffrey Holloway, in November of 2022.

He also leaves behind grandchildren, Shelbi Swank (husband Austin), Kaylee Sonniksen, Lindsey Olinde (husband Parker), Carleigh Yeager, Presley Escalante, Cooper Yeager, Brooklyn Holloway-Escalante, and great-grandchildren, Saylor Sonniksen-Flaherty, Axel Swank and Kennedy Swank. Don is also survived by siblings, Charles Holloway (wife Carol), Tom Holloway (wife Elaine) and late brother, Jim Holloway.

He also leaves behind a special cousin and best friend, Leon Holloway. Donald’s passing has left a large hole in this family. Whenever you would walk into the Holloway household, you would be greeted by Don sitting in his Lazy Boy chair.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Donald at Templeton Park on July 2nd, 2023 at 11 am. All are welcome. The Holloway family would like to thank the community for their kind words and support during this tumultuous time.

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

