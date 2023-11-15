Obituary of Donna Lorraine Miller, 91

– On Nov. 9, 2023, Donna Lorraine Miller passed away at the age of 91. A lifelong California native, Donna was well-loved and known in the Atascadero community. Donna was the proud mother of four children, and more considered her their surrogate mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends she considered family.

In her life, Donna enjoyed pack trips to the mountains, beach vacations, celebrations and dancing, champagne with her best friend Donna Rogers, reading, arguing her opinion, and being an active member in her community. She was accomplished at quilting, crocheting, and cooking. She leaves a legacy of readers, with her sharp mind and wit passed down to her descendants. She fiercely supported her children and grandchildren, advocating for them to pursue their passions and higher education.

Donna’s life was spent with her greatest love and husband, Jim Miller, who survives her. Together they enjoyed 72 years of marriage. The life they built together was filled with love, hard work, laughter, ups, downs, grief, and happiness. Their marriage and love for each other inspires and is cherished by their family.

Donna was born to Gladys and Lester Barlow, and raised by her beloved grandparents, Charles Arthur and Ellen Barlow. She was predeceased by her children James and Ellen, and her brother Lester. She has two surviving children, Charles (Lynette) Miller, and Steve (Bridget) Miller, and her niece Mikellee (Steve) Pesenti. She has seven grandchildren: Jessica Lancaster, JD Miller, Alissa Miller, Marlee Quaintance, Dillon Miller, Emily Miller, Ana Miller, and twelve great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.

