Obituary of Doris Jean Lampman, 91

– On Oct. 30, 2023, Doris Jean Lampman went home to be with the Lord she loved. She passed peacefully at home leaving behind 91 years full of kindness and giving. Known simply as Jean by her friends and family, she is fondly remembered for her drive to share the gospel with all she came in contact with, helping those in need, as well as her great love of animals.

Born Doris Jean Clutter on July 2, 1932, she spent the first few years of her life near Cleveland Ohio, then moved to Geneva, Ohio in Ashtabula County. Jean was only four years of age when she lost her birth mother, Dorothy, to polio in 1936. She was then raised by her father, Russell, and her stepmother, Edna, along with her two younger siblings. She left home shortly after graduating high school to stay with her maternal grandparents, Clare and Laura Sprague in Atascadero, California. There, while working at the local feed store and attending Atascadero Gospel Chapel, she met a young man fresh out of the navy by the name of Donald Lampman.

Jean and Donald were wedded a few short months later on Nov. 26, 1955, in Geneva Ohio. Their first home was in Solvang, California, so as to be near Don’s work with the California Division of Highways’ office in Buellton. They then spent several years living in Santa Barbara, where their only child, James, was born on March 8, 1957. The family moved to Grover City, then finally came back to Atascadero in the early 70s where they built the home in which Jean spent the rest of her life.

Jean Lampman was a kind and gentle soul who loved nothing more than to be of service to others. She was continually seeking out those undergoing hardships to whom she could minister, often giving generously to meet their needs. She is remembered for being heavily involved in Child Evangelisms’ Good News Clubs, from hosting them in her home in Grover City to aiding her Aunt Barbara (Bobbie) Sprague with the several clubs she taught, ranging from Atascadero to Shandon. Don and Jean together supported many charities including Camp Good News, Camp Challenge, and Lopez Canyon Conference Center, donating to both camper scholarships and building projects.

Jean was also known for her love of gardening and nature, as well as her oft-shared skills as a baker. The Lampman residence was a haven for many a stray dog or cat as Jean was an avid lover of all animals.

Jean is survived by her husband, Donald, and son, James, as well as her sister, Joyce (Warren) Shupp of Green Valley, Arizona, and brother Bill (Carolyn) Clutter of High Point, North Carolina. She is also survived by her nephews George Schupp, William Clutter, and niece Jeanette Clutter White. She was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Sprague Clutter, stepmother Edna Clutter, and father Russell Clutter.

Jean had a habit of sharing Scripture on every card and message she wrote, so this brief accounting of her life will do the same.

Proverbs 3:5,6 – Trust in the Lord with all thine heart, and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.

John 14:27 – Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.

A funeral service for Doris will be held Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Chapel of the Roses, 3450 El Camino Real, in Atascadero. Following the funeral service will be a graveside service at 12 p.m. at Atascadero – Pine Mountain Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road, Atascadero.

