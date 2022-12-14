Obituary of Doris V. Atkinson, 97

Doris and Obbie Atkinson moved to Paso Robles in 1986

– Doris V. Atkinson died peacefully at home in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 10, 2022, with family by her

side. She was 97 years old.

Doris Virginia Stitch Atkinson was born March 3, 1925, on a small farm in rural Mt.Vernon, Illinois, not far from Campground School in Jefferson County. Her parents were Oscar Oliver Stitch and Evelyn Westcott Stitch. She was delivered by Dr. Swift, who was assisted by Estella Johnson and an aunt in the

home.

Doris grew up on the farm with her brother Frederick Bertram (now deceased). Three adult half-sisters – Irene, Helen, and Alice, and half-brother Harold, were grown and living elsewhere. The farm sported fields of alfalfa and corn; adjacent were apple and cherry trees. The family raised chickens, cows, pigs, and owned workhorses. They grew watermelons and other produce in their garden. School was in a two-room schoolhouse, with four grades in each room.

Doris became a 4-H member: her group leader was Opal Gowler. One evening at a 4-H hayride and hot dog roast, she first met Obbie O. Atkinson. Not long after, she joined him while he was taking lessons to be a pilot, and they were flying together as 16-year-olds – an activity they would enjoy together most of their lives.

As a high school student, Doris particularly enjoyed playing the violin in the orchestra, and her chemistry classes. After high school, Doris trained to be a long-distance switchboard operator for Illinois Bell. She was sent to Camp Ellis in central Illinois to work with World War II soldiers who were about to be sent overseas. Doris assisted these deploying soldiers in making important phone calls home.

After graduation, Obbie Atkinson joined the US Army Air Corps cadet pilot training program, and was sent to Ontario, Calif. Obbie and Doris were married in April of 1944 in Upland, California. Military service took them to Phoenix Ariz., Shreveport La., Nebraska, Kansas, and El Paso Tex. Obbie also had temporary assignments in Alaska and England. In 1948, Obbie and Doris moved back to Mt. Vernon Ill., to work and raise their four children there.

Doris was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, Garden Glories Garden Club, Jefferson County Young Homemakers, and was an 11-year elected school board member of Mt. Vernon District 80, serving as president for part of that term.

In 1986, Doris and Obbie relocated to Paso Robles where they became active members of the Estrella Warbird Museum and the First United Methodist Church. A few years after her beloved Obbie passed away, Doris moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 2018, where she enjoyed the sunny climate until her death. Doris is survived by son David (Kathleen) of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, son Joseph (Frances) of Phoenix, Ariz., and daughter Sue Lyn (Paul Goldman) of LaOtto, Ind. Preceding her in death were grandson Matthew O. and son Obbie Ted (Connie Atkinson, Dinah Lundbeck). Other descendants of

Doris include twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Interment services will be planned and held at a later date, with her ashes to be buried alongside Obbie’s at Bethel Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, lll. In lieu of flowers and cards, memorials in her name can be sent to Epworth United Methodist Church or Jefferson County Historical Society in Mt. Vernon Ill, or the Estrella Warbird Museum, or First United Methodist Church in Paso Robles.

