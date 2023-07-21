Paso Robles News|Friday, July 21, 2023
Obituary of Dorothy Lorraine Hindman, 91 

Posted: 5:51 am, July 21, 2023
Dorothy Lorraine Hindman.

– Dorothy Lorraine Hindman, age 91, of Atascadero, California passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023.

A memorial service and reception for Dorothy will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Chapel of the Roses and Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, located at 3450 El Camino Real, in Atascadero.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Hindman family.

 

Comments

