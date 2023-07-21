Obituary of Dorothy Lorraine Hindman, 91

– Dorothy Lorraine Hindman, age 91, of Atascadero, California passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023.

A memorial service and reception for Dorothy will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Chapel of the Roses and Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, located at 3450 El Camino Real, in Atascadero.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Hindman family.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media