Obituary of Douglas Exline Brown, 61

– Douglas “Poopy” Exline Brown 61 of Lockwood Calif. died on Feb 14, 2024, of a stroke at home surrounded by loved ones. Doug was born Sept. 15, 1962, at Mee Memorial Hospital in King City. He attended grammar school in Paso Robles and high school in Coalinga Calif. He lived on and off his family’s estate “The Flying Apple Ranch” in Lockwood CA from 1980 – 2019. Doug worked as a self-employed mechanic, and a deep-sea fisherman in Alaska. He loved being outdoors with nature. He collected rocks and other outdoor artifacts. He was happiest outside chopping wood, tinkering around with motors, or skiing Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio.

But most of all Doug was happiest hanging around a roaring fire under star-filled skies with good friends, good music, and good smoke. He is known for his love of fast boats, fast cars & his pride and joy 77 Cougar, and Blue Harley. He was the guy’s guy, willing to lend a helping hand from chopping down trees to pouring concrete.

Doug was blessed with Bright Blue eyes and good looks in which he took no notice. His smile was warm and genuine. Doug was a no-nonsense guy, sporting an on-and-off blurry beard to a clean-shaven face, shorts, and flip-flops. He was always fun to be with and be near. He had many good friends who loved his easygoing nature. Doug was engaged to Eva Smith. They made their home near Lake San Antonio. At home in the evenings he loved to spend hours sorting through his penny collection.

Doug is survived by his fiance Eva Smith of Bradley, Calif. His mother Connie Brown of Paso Robles, and father Dick Brown (deceased) of Lockwood Calif. Brother Tom Brown and his spouse Gloria Brown and their children Tanya, Stacy, and Ryan of Coalinga CA. His great grandfather was in Lockwood. His grandparents were pioneers in Paso Robles. Doug was one of the last of the good guys.

He will be missed. Rest in peace, my love. Your love was a treasure a precious gift beyond measure with you, my life was blessed forever and always. Let God and the spirits welcome you with love.

Memorial/celebration of life: friends will be notified.

