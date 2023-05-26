Obituary of Dustin RJ Miller, 36

– Dustin RJ Miller, 36, of Taft California, passed away on May 5, 2023. Dusty was born on September 23, 1986, to Deborah and John Miller in Taft California. Dusty lived in Pismo Beach for about 11 years and went to school in Arroyo Grande. After Dusty graduated from Lopez High School in 2003, he went on to work for Braun Electric. After working for Braun Electric for 3 years he went on to chase his dream of becoming a professional bull rider. That dream was short-lived and after about a year he went back to working in the oilfields for J.E. Burke Construction and Gene Watson. After working in the oilfields around Taft for several years, he moved to Atascadero and worked for Kirk Const., Mike Burke Const., and Home Depot. He eventually returned to Taft and became an “entrepreneur” and tried out several different jobs, with his most recent job for Drill Hog Drilling.

Although Dusty sadly never married or had children of his own, he did enjoy the role of raising a family with past longtime girlfriend Cicely Evans and daughter Ryann. Dustin Miller was a man of many talents and had many hobbies throughout his life. He loved drawing, playing his guitar, riding motorcycles, scooters, bulls, horses, fishing, hunting, and spending time with family.

Dustin is survived by his mother (Deborah Miller), brother (Kai Avritt), sister (Monee Burke), brother-in-law (Joe Burke), nieces (Josey Burke, Alexys Lent, Willow Lent), nephews (Jase Burke, Jeb Burke, Kendall Avritt, Kaden Avritt), father (John Miller of Atascadero), stepmother (Tammy Miller), Gram (Jean Miller), sister (Destiny Miller), stepsisters (Makayla Westerhuis, Maria Westerhuis), stepbrother (Zachary Westerhuis), and many cousins and extended family. Dustin is going to go to his final resting place on his family’s property in Texas under a Live Oak tree.

His celebration of life will be held at The Taft Petroleum Club on Saturday, June 3 at 3 p.m. We ask for family and friends to come together and celebrate his life, and to share their stories of how they knew him. Dusty would have wanted everyone celebrating and laughing to honor him.

From www.Greenlawnfunerals.com.

