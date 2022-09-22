Paso Robles News|Thursday, September 22, 2022
Obituary of Edward Leighton Winnewisser, 98 

Posted: 5:10 am, September 22, 2022 by News Staff
Edward Leighton Winnewisser

Edward Leighton Winnewisser.

Funeral mass, celebration of life to be held Monday

– Edward Leighton Winnewisser, age 98, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Edward was born on Sept. 2, 1924.

A funeral mass for Edward will be held Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Saint Williams, located at 6410 Santa Lucia Rd. in Atascadero. Following the funeral mass will be a celebration of life at 1:30 p.m. at the Winnewisser Home.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Winnewisser family.

 

