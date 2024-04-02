Obituary of Elaine Edith Holder

Elaine Edith Holder

July 9, 1926 – Feb. 24, 2024

Atascadero, California

– In the wee small hours of Feb. 24, 2024, Elaine Edith Holder, birth name Jones, passed away at Ingleside Assisted Living in Atascadero, under a full moon. She suffered debilitating effects of a second bout of the most recent mutation of COVID-19.

Among her many good works was leadership in Mothers For Peace which continues to hold PGE to its promises to maintain safe conditions and operations and facilitate eventual decommissioning of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Station. (http:/mothersforpeace.org)

She was born July 9, 1926. Attended Universities in Colorado, New Mexico, Missouri (B.A, M.A., PhD.) Married Wayne B. Holder in 1947, divorced 1981. Taught Fresno State 1960s. Psychology Professor, Cal Poly 1979-1989 (Recent academic survey placed Cal Poly (UC) as one of ten best universities in U.S., the only public university on the list).

Secretary, Hospice San Luis Obispo County Board of Directors six years; Helped to organize Interfaith Coalition For The Homeless; Secretary, Steering Committee Prado Day Center; President, Mothers For Peace.

Predeceased by son, Steven, and daughter, Linda; former husband, Wayne; mother and father; & brothers and sisters; several nieces and nephews

As Kent speaks the last lines of Shakespeare’s King Lear:

The oldest hath borne most: we that are young,

Shall never see so much, nor live so long.

Elaine’s daughter Elaine lives in Colorado where her mother was born, in Boulder. Linda Holder lived in Cortez, Colorado until her passing. Her grandkids are Aaron, Joanna, Kambre and Joelle. Great Grandkids are Berkley, Sawyer, Brianna and Finnaghan. Her son Wayne wrote to her: I cannot be with you now, nor may I go with you, but you will always be with me.

