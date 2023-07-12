Obituary of Eleanor Smagala, 96

– Eleanor Wade Smagala, 96, of Reno, Nevada passed away on March 28, 2023. Eleanor was born in White Pigeon, Michigan on August 20, 1926, to Orrin and Kate Wade. After high school, she entered the Nurse Cadet Corp during World War II and graduated in 1947. This started her long and rewarding 42-year career as an RN. Eleanor married Clarence Smagala on Nov. 6, 1948, in Three Rivers,

Michigan.

Eleanor and her family moved to California in 1958 where they resided in North Hollywood and later Thousand Oaks. In 1977 the family moved to Salem, Oregon, and ended up in Paso Robles in 1996.

Eleanor was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and quilting. Eleanor and her husband Clarence traveled extensively in their RV throughout the United States after retirement.

She is survived by her children, Carol Linthacum (Nevin) of Paso Robles; Steve Smagala of Redmond, Oregon; Jean O’Rourke (Harry) of Glendale, Arizona; John Smagala (Janet) of Reno, Nevada; and Tom Smagala of Lake Forest.

Grandchildren include Scott Linthacum (Megan) of Franklinton, North Carolina; Conner Smagala of Minden, Nevada; Colleen O’Rourke and Michael O’Rourke, both of Phoenix, Arizona; Andrew Smagala of San Leandro, Alex Smagala and Luke Smagala, both of Reno, Nevada; and Dillon Smagala of Lake Forest.

Great-Grandchildren include Charlotte Linthacum of Franklinton, North Carolina, and Sonny Smagala of Reno, Nevada.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her beloved husband Clarence of 58 years. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Dale Wade and Robert Wade.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Paso Robles.

