Obituary of Elijah Anthony Ott, 15

– Elijah Anthony Ott, known to his loved ones as Eli, passed away on Sept. 11, in Woodland Hills, California, at the age of 15. Eli was born on August 26, 2008, in Camarillo, California.

Eli was an extraordinary individual, known for his kindheartedness, silliness, optimism, and love. He was a remarkable son and a truly loving brother. With a heart full of love, Eli cherished his entire family, including his mother Mikayla, stepfather Tyler, father Mark, brothers Parker, Jaxton, and Crew, sister Braylee, his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Eli also had a deep affection for his cat and three dogs, who brought him immense joy.

In his educational journey, Eli attended Bauer Speck Elementary and Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles, California. He later pursued his studies at Atascadero High School and El Camino Real Charter High School.

Eli had a wide range of hobbies that brought him joy and fulfillment. He loved skateboarding, boxing, playing video games, spending time at the beach and lake, camping, indulging in spicy chips and candy, and enjoying a refreshing Pepsi (not Coca-Cola). Eli especially cherished the company of his friends, who brought laughter and happiness into his life.

Eli’s departure has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who knew him. He will be remembered for his infectious laughter, his genuine kindness, and his unwavering love for those around him. May his spirit live on in the cherished memories he has left behind.

Assisting with the arrangements for Eli’s passing is the compassionate team at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, located in Paso Robles. Services will be held Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Kuehl-Nicolay funeral home, with a burial service to follow at the Paso Robles district cemetery at 1 p.m.

