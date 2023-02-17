Obituary of Elizbeth Sandri, 86

Elizbeth Sandri

Feb. 19, 1935 – Sept. 16, 2021

Atascadero, California

– Two services are being held to Celebrate Betty:

This Friday, Feb. 17, at 10:30 a.m.: A Funeral Mass at Saint William’s Catholic Church, 6410 Santa Lucia Rd, Atascadero. A reception will follow in the church hall to share memories.

Then – Saturday, Feb. 18. At 11 a.m., a celebration of life will be held at Father’s House, 2100 Ramona Road, Atascadero, with fellowship and sharing. Betty’s full obit can be read on Atascadero News site.

