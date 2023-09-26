Obituary of Emilie Moloney Lochhead, 99

– Emilie Josephine Moloney Lochhead died Sept. 17, 2023, in her beautiful home, at age 99, with her children at her side.

After an idyllic childhood in Missouri, she joined the Marines and married her brother’s best friend, Raymond R. Lochhead. Mom forever claimed that she fled into the woods when Dad came to court her, but that Ray chased and somehow caught her. They had five children, moved to Paso Robles in 1963, and were married 72 years until Ray’s death in 2018.

Emilie was, above all, kind. Her humility belied a profound strength. She never went to college but read Aristotle. She lost her son Angus but kept living. She gardened fiercely, dressed stylishly, and read deeply. She traveled far and mastered the art of homemaking. She was a devout Catholic with an exquisite keenness to nature and to the feelings of others. She was devoted to Ray, her children, and her grandchildren. She loved deeply and was loved deeply by all who knew her.

She is survived by four of her children, Guy, Louise, Carolyn, and Josephine, 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Services are at 11 a.m., Oct. 2, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 820 Creston Rd, Paso Robles, CA. with burial at 1 p.m. at Cambria Cemetery, 6005 Bridge St., Cambria.

-From Dignity Memorial

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media