Obituary of Emma ‘Leta’ Phillips

December 18, 1937 – June 25, 2022

Native of Paso Robles

– Leta, 84, entered Eternal Shalom on June 25, 2022, in Grants Pass, Oregon. She was surrounded by family and peacefully entered into Heaven.

Leta was born, on Dec. 18, 1937, in Templeton, (she was the seventh child) to John and Emma Helen Chism. She is survived by her son and daughter and their families. Her family meant everything to her and her lifelong friends.

Celebration of life will be Monday, Aug. 15 at 9 a.m., at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, located at 1703 Spring St. in Paso Robles.

Following the celebration of life, inurnment will be at Paso Robles District Cemetery, located at 45 Nacimiento Road, in Paso Robles.

For any friends and family who wish to join, a fellowship luncheon will be held at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral home following the cemetery services.

From the love of CAPSLO Adult Day Center this is what they had to say about our precious mom:

Leta was a beautiful and kind woman. She greeted us every morning with a good morning and a warm smile. Through the five years she attended CAPSLO Adult Day Center she cultivated many close friendships with our guests here at the Center. Leta enjoyed sharing her many life experiences being born and raised in Paso Robles. One of her life stories we all enjoyed hearing was that as a child, Paderewski the Polish pianist and composer would come to her childhood home to practice on their grand piano. She had the opportunity to sit next to him on many occasions. This was certainly one of her fond memories. Also, Leta was a true Paso Robles historian. She could tell you when and where the first hospital and grocery store were built.

Leta participated in all the activities offered at the Center and there was never a dull moment. She will be truly missed but forever loved. We all here at the Center were blessed to have her in our lives.

Donations can be sent to CAPSLO Adult Day Center.

