Paso Robles News|Friday, February 9, 2024
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Obituary of Eric Pearson, 52
  • Follow Us!

Obituary of Eric Pearson, 52 

Posted: 5:02 am, February 8, 2024 by News Staff

Eric Pearson.

Eric Eugene Pearson
Nov. 20, 1971 – Jan. 2, 2024
Atascadero, California

– Eric attended Paradise and Woodrow Elementary schools, Somerset Middle School and was a graduate of the Modesto High School class of 1990.

He is survived by his daughters; Erica Ruff Stewart (Glenn) of Coalinga CA, Dakota Ruff Pearson of Paso Robles CA, Avery Ruff Pearson of Antler OK, and Lorray Ruff Pearson of Antioch TN, and three granddaughters.

He is also survived by his mother, Christine Young Walker (Ken), and sister, Shannon Pearson Rinkenberger (Todd), both of Atascadero CA.

Eric was predeceased by his father Bill Pearson, and brother Jeffrey Pearson, both of Modesto.

Please make donations in remembrance to the American Cancer Society, or to Central Coast Home Health and Hospice, 253 Granada Dr., Ste D, San Luis Obispo CA 93401.

Published by Modesto Bee on Jan. 21, 2024.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.