Obituary of Eric Pearson, 52

Eric Eugene Pearson

Nov. 20, 1971 – Jan. 2, 2024

Atascadero, California

– Eric attended Paradise and Woodrow Elementary schools, Somerset Middle School and was a graduate of the Modesto High School class of 1990.

He is survived by his daughters; Erica Ruff Stewart (Glenn) of Coalinga CA, Dakota Ruff Pearson of Paso Robles CA, Avery Ruff Pearson of Antler OK, and Lorray Ruff Pearson of Antioch TN, and three granddaughters.

He is also survived by his mother, Christine Young Walker (Ken), and sister, Shannon Pearson Rinkenberger (Todd), both of Atascadero CA.

Eric was predeceased by his father Bill Pearson, and brother Jeffrey Pearson, both of Modesto.

Please make donations in remembrance to the American Cancer Society, or to Central Coast Home Health and Hospice, 253 Granada Dr., Ste D, San Luis Obispo CA 93401.

Published by Modesto Bee on Jan. 21, 2024.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media