Paso Robles News|Monday, January 9, 2023
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Obituary of Esther Rivas, 46
  • Follow Us!

Obituary of Esther Rivas, 46 

Posted: 5:16 am, January 9, 2023 by News Staff

Obituary of Esther Rivas, 46

Rosary, funeral mass to be held this Thursday and Friday in Atascadero

– Esther Rivas, age 46, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

A rosary for Esther will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Chapel Of The Roses Mortuary, 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero, California 93422. A funeral mass will occur Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Rivas family.

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.