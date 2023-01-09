Obituary of Esther Rivas, 46

Rosary, funeral mass to be held this Thursday and Friday in Atascadero

– Esther Rivas, age 46, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

A rosary for Esther will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Chapel Of The Roses Mortuary, 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero, California 93422. A funeral mass will occur Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Rivas family.

