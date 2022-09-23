Obituary of Ethel Zenaida Sotomayor, 67

Funeral mass to be held Oct. 1 in Concord

– Ethel Zenaida Sotomayor, age 67, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Ethel was born May 24, 1955. A funeral mass for Ethel will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 5562 Clayton Rd, in Concord, Calif.

