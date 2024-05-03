Obituary of Evelyn Louise Bernasconi-Roth, 89

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Evelyn Louise Bernasconi-Roth, 89, of Templeton, California, entered into eternal rest on April 24, 2024, after a long life filled with love, happiness, and fulfillment.

Evelyn was born on November 3, 1934, to Clem and Eva Bernasconi in Salinas, California. After Evelyn graduated from King City High School in 1953, she went on to study at Highland School of Nursing. Evelyn earned her registered nurse’s degree in 1956 after completing her nursing internship at Highland Hospital Emergency Room in Oakland, CA. Evelyn had a long history of service as a registered nurse until her retirement from the California Youth Authority in Paso Robles in 1997.

Evelyn met her future husband, Fred Roth in High School, however, she would first pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a registered nurse before they finally married in January of 1964 in Reno NV. In December of that same year, Evelyn and Fred welcomed their son Bryan, adding to the brood of Fred’s two sons and daughter from a previous marriage who were also loved by Evelyn as her own.

Evelyn was remarkably intelligent with a passionate soul and a beaming personality. Her continuous pursuit of education allowed for an abundance of wisdom and life advice to her friends and family. Evelyn’s family will cherish the memories of her stories that she has shared of her times caring for patients in the Highland Hospital Emergency Room or King City Clinic, as well as daily life on the ranch with Freddy and the kids.

Please take some time to add your memory and/or photo of Evelyn on the webpage, https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/paso-robles-ca/evelyn-roth-11785963.

Evelyn is predeceased by her late husband, Fred Roth, and stepdaughter Renee Roth. She is survived by her sons, Bryan Roth, Bill Roth, and Matt Roth, her sister Arlene Dedini, and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Services will be held at the San Miguel Mission on Thursday, May 9 at 11 a.m. with a small reception to follow. The family requests that guests please wear something bright, pastel, or floral to represent Evelyn’s colorful personality and style. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wilshire Health & Community Services of San Luis Obispo.

