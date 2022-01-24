Obituary of Gary Camack, 70

Gary Camack

Aug. 4, 1951 – Dec. 18, 2021

– On Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 Gary Camack passed away at his home in Paso Robles, California. He was 70 years old.

Gary was born on a warm summer day at Paso Robles War Memorial Hospital on August 4, 1951 to his parents Barbara and John Camack. He graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1970 and began his career in the oil fields in San Ardo. He married his wife, Lynn Johnson, and moved to San Ardo in 1974. He worked for Rich-Sand Service and was very grounded in hard work and his family. He was blessed with twin daughters, Cinamin and Amber on May 16th, 1978. His family was the center of his life and he showed endless unconditional love for them.

Gary loved to hunt, fish, play golf and spend time with his grandchildren. In 1996, he moved back to Paso Robles and joined Sean McCormick establishing the SA Recycling scrap yard in Paso Robles. He enjoyed connecting with people both in business and his personal life.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lynn Camack, his daughters Cinamin Stulik (Brent Stulik) and Amber Orradre (Tom Orradre), and his 4 grandchildren Brooks (Orradre), Kate (Stulik), Alexandra (Orradre) and Stella (Stulik). We are tremendously grateful for the many gifts he blessed us with; his love, loyalty, kindness and generosity.

Gary’s life and memories will be celebrated at Pine Valley Ranch, 1 Pine Valley Road, San Ardo, California; one mile from the corner of Cattleman Road and Pine Valley Road on Saturday, March 5 at 12 in the afternoon until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers and gifts, we ask that you donate to the American Kidney Fund.

From Eddington Funeral Services.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related