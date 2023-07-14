Obituary of Gary Smith, 74

Gary E. Smith, 74, of San Miguel

– Went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 3, 2023, with his loved ones by his side after a prolonged illness. He will be greatly missed until we meet again. His memorial will be private with close family members.

