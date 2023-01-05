Obituary of Gary Sterling, 75

Gary Sterling

Dec. 10, 2022

Paso Robles, California

– Gary Sterling (75) passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2022 with his wife of nearly 47 years at his side.

Gary was born in Palo Alto and was the oldest of four children. He met his wife, Melinda, at Stanford University where they were both employed. After they were married, they lived in Redwood City before moving to Paso Robles when they retired.

Gary loved to travel internationally by cruise ship and enjoyed road trips to visit national parks. He avidly followed the SF Giants, 49ers, and Warriors. He was artistic and enjoyed designing garden and home projects.

Gary is preceded in death by his two brothers. He is survived by his wife, Melinda, his daughter, Rebecca Sterling-Akers (John), grandson, Alex Akers, sister, Pamela Adler (George), two nieces, and two nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at Plymouth Congregational Church in Paso Robles. Gary’s friendly smile will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2023.

