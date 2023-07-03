Obituary of Gerald ‘Jerry’ Arnold Pipho, 81

Gerald “Jerry” Pipho

March 17, 1942 – May 22, 2023

Carson City, Nevada

– A skilled carpenter and craftsman, Gerald “Jerry” Arnold Pipho passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the age of 81 surrounded by his wife and children. Jerry had a passion for music in high school and went to Valley Community College in North Hollywood for two years furthering his study of music. He could play any instrument! He then went on to use his creativity to do elaborate window displays for JC Penney’s in North Hollywood, then transferred to San Francisco, and eventually was transferred to Santa Maria, California where he and his wife, Rita, started their family.

He then became a carpenter using his craftsman skillset for unique builds and continued doing that until he retired in 2004. His woodworking expertise extended to building his own boat in his garage, work benches, and furniture. In 1979 he and the family moved to Atascadero where he built a beautiful home. Once his kids graduated high school, he and his wife moved to Santa Margarita for over 20 years. In 2014 they moved to Carson City, Nevada.

Jerry enjoyed barbequing and entertaining friends. He was often the listener rather than the talker which is why he is loved by many. He met the love of his life, Rita, in 1960, and in 1963 they were married. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in July.

Jerry is survived by his wife Rita, and their three children and their families: Michele Burke and husband Michael Burke, Mark Pipho and his wife Suzanne Pipho, and David Pipho and his wife Judy Pipho; grandchildren Kyle Pipho, Tegan Piatti, Hope Piatti, Jake Pipho, Ava Pipho and Jared Pipho; and one great grandchild, Stella Martin.

A celebration of life including barbeque just like Jerry did it will be held on Saturday, July 29, at 12 p.m. at the home of Michael and Michele Burke, 9045 Via Tortuga in Atascadero. This will be a time to remember Jerry and celebrate what would have been his and Rita’s 60th wedding anniversary. Please call Michele at (804) 382-3017 for RSVP.

