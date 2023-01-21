Obituary of Gerry Villa, 76

Aug. 19, 1946 – Jan. 8, 2023

– Gerry Louise Villa passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Leberto Villa. She is survived by her daughters Jenell Richardson, Karin Viale and their families.

A celebration of life will be held at the Viale home 9520 Carmel Rd Atascadero, CA 93422 on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Jenell or Karin’s email:

Hiddentreasnell@yahoo.com

Karin.viale@hotmail.com

