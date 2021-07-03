Obituary of Gloria Medina Ontiveros, 71

–In sadness we are announcing Gloria Medina Ontiveros, of Paso Robles passed away on April 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family and close friends.

Gloria was born on June 2, 1949, in San Jose California to Manuel and Celia Medina. She graduated from Santa Clara High School and then went on to get a business degree from San Jose State.

Gloria was very successful in her position with the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Social Services and San Luis Obispo Courts as a Certified Interpreter.

She is proceeded in her passing by her parents Manuel and Celia Medina, and siblings Daniel Medina, Manuel Medina Jr, Ronald Medina, and Elizabeth Soloniuk.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Benjamin “Benjie” Ontiveros of Paso Robles, siblings Leonard, Olivia, and Lucia along with their spouses; sons James (Katelyn) and Thomas Ontiveros and step-daughter Marlene (John) Scoppettone; and four grandchildren Everleigh and Ryker Ontiveros, Jessica and Brianna Scoppettone and numerous nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 11 a.m. at Methodist Church, 915 Creston Rd, Paso Robles. Please note that a facial mask will be required when entering the facility.

