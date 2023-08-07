Obituary of Grace Ann Leblanc, 56

Grace Ann Leblanc

Jan. 27, 1967 – July 19, 2023

– Grace Ann Leblanc, age 56, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

A visitation for Grace will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

