Obituary of Grace Ann Leblanc, 56 

Posted: 5:00 am, August 7, 2023 by News Staff
Grace Ann Leblanc.

Jan. 27, 1967 – July 19, 2023

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Grace Ann Leblanc, age 56, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

A visitation for Grace will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

