Obituary of Gregory Bowlay-Williams, 70 

Dec. 16, 1953 – Nov. 21, 2023

– Greg Bowlay-Williams was born on Dec. 16, 1953 in Manhattan, New York to Samuel and Elizabeth. He was raised in Selden, New York with his nine siblings – Samuel, Alexandria (Abby), Iris, Pamela (passed Dec. 14, 2014), Andrea, Phillip, Victor, Robin, and Chris.

In 1976, at the age of 23, Greg joined the United States Army and served as a Short Range Missile Crewman. He received a Good Conduct Medal and was decorated as a Rifle Sharpshooter. During his service, Greg was stationed in the Philippines where he met his wife, Madonna. Greg and Madonna were married on June 29, 1978 at Sacred Heart Church in Cebu City, Philippines. Throughout his service Greg and Madonna lived in Germany and Fort Ord in Monterey, California. They finally settled in Sherman Oaks, California. After his service with the Army, Greg earned two Associates degrees in Auto Mechanics and Welding Technology. This was only the beginning to a lifelong passion for cars and in February 2023 he achieved his dream of owning a brand new Corvette Stingray 3LT.

In 1983, Greg and Madonna welcomed the birth of their first daughter, Raechelle. In 1985, the family moved to Thousand Oaks, where they welcomed their second daughter, Maegan in 1989. Maegan’s childhood was a little different, as she was born with Down Syndrome and had open heart surgery at eight months old.

Greg and Madonna’s dedication and commitment to raising strong and resilient children was reflected in every choice – from making sure that pony rides were the focus of Raechelle’s 6th birthday party, even if that meant buying two miniature horses that would live in the backyard, to learning to become fierce advocates for special education rights.

Greg had an extensive 39-year career with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation serving as a Correctional Officer at the Youth Authority in Ventura, Correctional Training Facility in Soledad and California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo.

Throughout his personal and professional life, Greg was always willing to extend a helping hand to those in need, especially if that meant firing up his smokers to cook for a crowd. His generous spirit lives on in the legacy left to his wife, Madonna, daughters, Raechelle and Maegan, and his grandsons, Bryce and Micah.

