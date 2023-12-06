Obituary of Harvey Charles Hunt, 89

Harvey Charles Hunt, 1934-2023

– Harvey Hunt, age 89, was born on Sept. 14, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois and passed away Oct. 17, 2023 in Templeton Calif. after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his daughter Shiloh Elkins, his parents Fred and Ruth Kranzler Hunt, and his step-son Grant Cody.

He is survived by his wife Gwen of 43 years, son David, step-children Janice Cody Hibbler Gutierrez, Deanne Cody Tucker, grandchildren Wyatt Hunt, Danielle Cody Broadhead, Ryan and Carlos Cody, Christian and Cameron Hibbler, Holly and Cody Smith and step-brother Ralph “Buddy” Hunt and step-sister Marilyn Keller.

Harvey was a jack-of-all trades he was a DJ called, “The Boogie Man” along with his wife who worked together on hundreds of weddings and parties all over the Central Coast and was an outgoing master of ceremonies and sound engineer frequently donating his music and sound systems and talents to local events such as the Templeton Fourth of July Parade, school events, Rotary Club, service clubs and many local events .

If something needed fixing, he could do it, design and build anything, constructed and repaired houses and apartments, and sound systems. Harvey loved to perform magic and was also a certified hypnotherapist.

A private memorial service has been held.

In remembrance consider donating to a local charity in his name.

