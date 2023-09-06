Obituary of Hayley Elizabeth Perucca, 19

– Hayley Elizabeth Perucca was born in San Luis Obispo on June 4, 2004. She passed suddenly and unexpectedly at age 19 on July 26, 2023, of an embolism. She lived in Paso Robles between the years of 2018 and 2020.

From the moment she was born, her inner joy and love seemed to shine and it only grew stronger with time. Hayley never had a shortage of friends who wanted to spend time with her. Hayley loved the outdoors and sports. She excelled at any sport that she tried, especially wrestling where she was undefeated for two years straight, and cheerleading wherein she was scouted by recruiters for the S.F. 49ers Cheerleading Squad. When she was outdoors she let her free spirit soar. She loved all animals and was given to bring home the occasional stray or two.

Hayley is survived by her parents Brent and Sabine Perucca as well as her older brother Antoni Perucca (22) and younger brother Perry Perucca (12). She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Jack & Wanda Shoulders, and paternal grandmother, Louise Murdo, as well as her uncle Thomas Shoulders, and uncle Erik Perucca in addition to various aunts and cousins.

There will be a graveside service held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. @ The Old Mission Cemetery in San Luis Obispo.

