Obituary of Hector A. Wilson, 68

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Hector A. Wilson of Atascadero, California passed away on March 28, 2024, at the age of 68. Hector was born in Tucson, Arizona, the second of nine siblings to his parents, Hector and Marjorie Wilson. He graduated from Tucson High School in 1974, where he met his future wife.

He lived in San Luis Obispo County for 38, employed by PG&E at Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant as a Mechanical Rigger. After 42 years with the company, he retired in 2019. He enjoyed travel, spending time on his boat fishing, and visiting extended family.

Hector is survived by his wife, Ofelia of 48 years, and three children, Sandra, Hector (Caroline), and Adam. Fondly known as “PA,” doted on his grandchildren, Ava, Tristan, Juliette, Tye, Jacob, and June. Devoted to his family, his faith was a testament in the last days of his life. He will be missed by many and forever in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to ALF Food Pantry (https://www.alffoodpantry.org/donate.html) or Samaritan’s Purse (samaritanspurse.org).

