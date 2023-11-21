Obituary of Heidi Marie Kilpatrick, 39

Heidi Marie Kilpatrick,

Dec. 20, 1983 – Nov. 7, 2023

Templeton, California

– Heidi Marie Kilpatrick, age 39, passed away with her family and friends diligently surrounding her on Nov. 7, 2023, in Templeton, California.

A rosary service will be held, at 10 a.m., with a funeral mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at St. Rose Catholic Church, 820 Creston Road, Paso Robles. Burial will follow in Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive, Paso Robles. A celebration of life will follow the services at the St. Rose Catholic Church Hall.

For more information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.

