Obituary of Helen Lois Kuhnle, 91

Memorial service, reception will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28, at Atascadero United Methodist

– Helen Lois Kuhnle of Carrisa Plains, CA sadly passed away on Dec. 6, 2022, in Paso Robles, at the age of 91. She had a good long life and had many friends and colleagues. She was a well-loved member of the community and a faithful member of Atascadero United Methodist Church in Atascadero.

She was predeceased by her husband of 21 years, Charles W. Kuhnle of Carrisa Plains. She was survived by four daughters: JoAnn Steele, Lu Ayub, Virginia DeBartolomeo, and Nancy Celidonio, also eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and by a big Kuhnle Family in Carrisa Plains.

She will be sadly missed.

A memorial service and reception will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28, at Atascadero United Methodist Church in Atascadero. All friends and family will be welcome to join the family there.

– From Dignity Memorial.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media