Obituary of Henry Dennie Brewer Kinkaid, 51 

Posted: 5:14 am, May 17, 2024 by News Staff
Henry Dennie Brewer Kinkaid.

Nov. 28, 1971 – May 8, 2024

– Henry Dennie Brewer Kinkaid, 51 of Paso Robles, passed away on May 8, 2024. He is predeceased by father Bobby Kinkaid and Nanna Dale Edwards. He left behind his beloved mom, Sami Parlet, stepdad Van Parlet, brother Jason Kinkaid Brewer, sisters Amanda Parlet and Kandace Arroyo, and many many nieces and nephews. He loved his country, music, friends and family.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

