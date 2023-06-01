Obituary of Hy Blythe, 95

– Hy Blythe (Harry E. Jr.) 95, passed on to Heaven, at home among his loving family on March 31, 2023, leaving his wife, Hellie, daughter, Leslie Pitts, and son, William A.B. “Gus,” four granddaughters: Megan (Christopher) Burtness; Caitlin (Amit) Makker; Adelaida Pitts; Devon Pitts; and four great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by two sons: Sinclaire Whitman “Zorn,” Alexander, and son-in-law, Hugh L. Pitts.

Hy was born in California and raised in Akron, Ohio, where, aged 11, he was granted a Lighter-than-Air (Blimp) pilot license. He worked summers at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and at Culver Summer Schools as a counselor during his teen years.

Well-educated, Hy graduated from Culver Military Academy in 1945, where he was on the Regimental Staff, a member of the Black Horse Troop, and achieved the rank of first lieutenant. He garnered two engineering degrees at Purdue University and Mount Union College and earned his MBA at Harvard Business School.

Hy met Hellie (Helen) in Boston, they married at Cape Cod, then moved to Cleveland, OH. Hy became Project Manager for Lincoln Electric Co. and son Zorn was born before they moved to Alliance, OH where he took over as Vice President and General Manager of Stamping, Tool & Die Mfg. Co (STD) while also a director of Pierce Industries, and Allied Wheel Products.

Alex was born before they moved westward to Playa del Rey, Calif., when Hy became Vice President of Aluminum Taper Milling (Altamil) in El Segundo, Calif. Daughter Leslie and son Gus were born, and it was then they decided to move onto the family property in the Paso Robles area because the school system was infinitely superior to that in LA.

Hy’s engineering expertise and executive experiences enabled him to create a well-run Charolais cattle-breeding operation both here and in the North of Scotland. He was a dedicated, thoughtful steward of both land and water, with profound respect for and knowledge of local history, both human and agricultural.

Hy was among those who were enormously instrumental in securing the 1965 CA Land Conservation (Williamson) Act of 1965, by employing their knowledge, experience, wisdom, research, analysis, and common sense, as well as their unwavering commitment to respectfully upholding our Constitution.

Hy served as Adelaida Farm Center chairman and was a board member of Farmers’ Alliance. He became an enthusiastic Paderewskiphile, researching, absorbing, and collecting a plethora of information referencing the Polish pianist/statesman’s life. He donated this collection to the Thornton School of Music at USC. I.J. Paderewski remained a great friend of Hy’s, albeit in absentia, for the rest of his life, and he enjoyed walking and meditating in the great man’s footpaths.

Hy’s all-encompassing enthusiasm for life’s challenges, generous participation in his community, his common sense, his contagious confidence, optimism, and his loving and steadfast dedication to his family (who savored his lumpy oatmeal) will be greatly missed, eternally.

Hy’s family will hold a private service.

