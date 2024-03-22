Obituary of Iva Jean Kenyon, 97

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Iva Jean Kenyon, a beloved mother, grandmother, and pillar of faith, passed away at the age of 97 on March 15, 2024. She was born to parents Jesse and Eva Holland on Jan. 13, 1927 in Helena, Arkansas. She met her husband, Paul Kenyon while attending Theological Seminary.

Iva Jean’s love and devotion to her family was unparalleled. Her home served as a sanctuary, where warmth and hospitality abounded. There was always a place set aside for family members to return, a haven of comfort and familiarity. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her immediate children, as she showered her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with boundless affection and care. Iva Jean’s legacy of love and generosity will forever resonate within the hearts of those she cherished.

A woman of unwavering faith, Iva Jean also dedicated her life to serving both God and her community. She actively engaged with her community by leading Bible studies for adults and organizing Good News Club sessions for children. Her faith also extended beyond her local community as she was deeply involved with various world evangelistic organizations, channeling her passion for spreading the Word of God to global scales. Her remarkable commitment was exemplified by her efforts to provide Bibles to people in China and Egypt, ensuring that those without access to the Word could experience its teachings. Her selfless actions reflect her unwavering commitment to sharing her beliefs and making a positive impact on the lives of individuals around the world.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Kenyon. Iva Jean is survived by her two sisters, Lejoy Cheney and Paula Zimmer and her five children: Dave Kenyon and his wife Carol Kenyon, Mark Kenyon and his wife Kanda Kenyon, Jill Kenyon, Roche Nystrom and her husband Keith Nystrom, and Jeff Kenyon and his wife Patti Kenyon. Sadly, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Pam Kenyon and her brother, Bob Holland.

Iva Jean’s legacy lives on through her eight grandchildren: Jesse Kenyon, Heather Chavira, Kylie Kenyon, Haley Liddicote, Zack Kenyon, Levi Kenyon, Wyatt Kenyon, and Lauren Nystrom.

She also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren.

Iva Jean Kenyon’s life was a testament to love, compassion, and service. Her memory will forever inspire those who have known her, reminding us all of the power of selflessness and the impact one person can make on the lives of others.

