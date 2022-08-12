Obituary of Jace Simon Martinus, 31

Services and funeral mass planned for Aug. 16, 17

– Jace Simon Martinus, age 31, of San Luis Obispo, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, with his parents by his side at their family home in San Ardo. Jace was born on Jan. 17, 1991, in Monterey, Calif.

Jace attended St. Rose School in Paso Robles and graduated from Paso Robles High School in 2009, followed by attending Cuesta College and graduating in 2013 with an A.A. in Social and Behavioral Sciences.

He considered San Luis Obispo his home and worked as a golf aide at Dairy Creek Golf Course. For fun, Jace liked to line dance every chance he could. Nearby Cayucos was a favorite place to get together with friends and family to enjoy the mighty Pacific.

He also spent time helping out and visiting the family ranch in San Ardo. That was where Jace grew up in the outdoors with lots of animals, two of his favorite things. Camping along the headwaters of the Nacimiento River was another one of Jace’s favorite places to be with friends and relatives.

He was a supporter of Camp Okizu in Berry Creek. He went several summers as a camper and then volunteered as a counselor for several years. The camp supported children involved with oncology treatments.

Jace is survived by his parents, Jan and Annette Martinus of San Ardo; and his younger brother, Travis Martinus, 29, of San Luis Obispo. His grandmother, Sally Martinus, resides in Paso Robles; and his grandmother, Denise Grigory, is from San Ardo. Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins contributed immeasurably to his life as did extended family and friends.

Jace is preceded in death by his brother, Henry Grigory Martinus, who passed away in 1993; grandfathers, Floyd Grigory of San Ardo, and Henry Martinus, of Lockwood, both passed away in 2013.

Those wishing to make memorial donations can do so to Make-A-Wish Foundation, Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church, Mission San Miguel, or a charity of choice.

A very special thanks to those who helped Jace along his way; his family expresses their most heartfelt gratitude.

Services will include a rosary at Mission San Miguel on Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at Our Lady of Ransom Church in San Ardo at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17, followed by a drive or walk to San Ardo Cemetery for interment and a gathering at the Bernal Barn in San Ardo.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.

Published by King City Rustler from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2022.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Related