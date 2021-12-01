Obituary of Jack Richetti, 88

– Jack Richetti passed away on Nov. 27, 2021 in Helena MT with his family by his side. Jack was born July 4, 1933 a second generation Paso Robles native.

In his younger days he served in the United States Army and after discharge, he worked on many local farms and ranches. Later he worked for Kaiser Sand and Gravel where he retired after 20 years.

In 1956 he married Alberta Mae Borcky. They raised their two children in Paso Robles. Jack was active in Western Public Service System, where he volunteered much of his time as a HAM radio operator using the call sign KC6UUO. Jack always enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and the outdoors.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Alberta; his brother Teddy who died in infancy, and his grandson Seth. Jack is survived by his sister Gerry Dunlap (Steve), his brother Tom Richetti, his twin sisters Vickie Scantlin (Dean) and Ronnie Watkins; his daughter Roxie Trost (Mike), his son Rick Richetti (Sharon), four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Jack will be laid to rest next to his wife, Alberta, in the Paso Robles Cemetery at a date to be announced in the future.

