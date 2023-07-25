Obituary of Jacquard Welsh Guenon, 74

In Memory of Jacquard Welsh Guenon

– Jacquard Welsh Guenon, born on Jan. 19, 1949, in Waynesboro, Penn., peacefully passed away in his sleep surrounded by family and friends on July 20, 2023, in Paso Robles, Calif. He was the beloved son of William Sr. and Dorothy Guenon, who predeceased him. He was raised in Greencastle, Penn. and graduated from Mercersburg Academy in 1966.

Jacquard is survived by his loving daughters, Eleanore and Grace Guenon. Additionally, he leaves behind his niece, Lisa Saindon, and nephew, William Guenon.

Educated at Allegheny College, Jacquard earned a degree in Mathematics. He further pursued his passion for technology at Michigan State University, where he obtained a Master of Science in Computer Science. Throughout his career, Jacquard held various positions in computer technology departments for different companies. Notably, he found great fulfillment during his tenure as Director/CEO for the Computer Center at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and later as Chief Technology Officer and Vice President at Wired.

Outside of work, Jacquard found joy in the simple pleasures of life and finding humor in the little things to bring laughter to his friends and family. He was an avid reader, constantly expanding his knowledge and exploring new ideas, and loved challenging himself with the Sunday NYTimes crossword. Jacquard had a soft spot for the family dogs, whom he spoiled with bacon and treats, even if he protested each new dog that joined the family.

A memorial service will be held to honor his life and legacy. Please contact Grace Guenon for further memorial details if you should wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the America Agora Foundation, the publisher of Laphams Quarterly, in Jacquard’s name.

