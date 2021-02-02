Obituary of Jacqueline Aileen Fonarow, 77

–Jacqueline Aileen Fonarow, 77, of Paso Robles, Calif. passed away at her home on January 7, 2021.

Born in Dayton, Ohio on April 14, 1943, Jackie was the eldest of two sisters: Sharon Washburn and Rhonda Lee and a brother Jimmie Lee. She married Bob Fonarow on April 27, 1985, and took on his two teenagers, Nicole and Tyler, whom she helped raise, with kindness and lots of patience. She received her B.A. in interior design from JFK University.

Jackie and family lived in Marin County for 20 years, then Carmel for 10 years, and in Paso Robles for the last 17 years. She was an active member of the Junior League in Marin County and volunteered for years with Sunny Hills, a community based non-profit organization serving at-risk young people and their families. Bob and Jackie were active members of Clipper Club, having served as Skippers twice.

She is survived by her husband Bob Fonarow, her stepchildren Nicole Fonarow of New York City, and Tyler Fonarow of Salt Lake City, her granddaughters, Tessa and Josie Fonarow and, her siblings Sharon Washburn and Jimmie Lee.

A memorial donation may be made in her name to Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

