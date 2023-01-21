Obituary of Jacqueline Joyce Davidson Galbreath, 92

Feb. 25, 1930 – Jan. 12, 2023

– Our family announces with sadness the passing of Jackie Galbreath, 92, long-time resident of the Paso Robles area.

Jackie was born in Polson, Montana, and was raised in Seattle, Washington. She had many interests in school and kept school friendships intact for decades. Life took her and her family to Indiana, New Mexico, Texas, and finally to San Bernardino, California, where she had a long successful career as an administrator for the County of San Bernardino, and volunteered for many organizations.

She and her husband Bob finally retired to the Lockwood area of Monterey County where they enjoyed life with their many rescue animals, gardens, and orchards. Jackie finally moved off the farm and into Paso Robles just after her 90th birthday.

She will be remembered for her love of dancing, singing, painting, and many other interests, her fierce independence and her deep compassion for humans and animals alike. She is survived by her three daughters: Lois Weddle (Jack), Betsy Galbreath (Duke), and Cheryl Gidding (Mike), her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

There will be a small private memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of her favorite charities: Monterey County SPCA, PO Box 3058, Monterey, CA 93942; Senior Nutrition Program of San Luis Obispo County (Meals that Connect), 2180 Johnson Ave. San Luis Obispo, CA 93401; or Doctors Without Borders, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

