Obituary of James Albert Martin, 92

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– James Albert Martin, 92, peacefully passed away in the home he loved in Atascadero, California, on Dec. 6, 2023.

Jim was born in Oklahoma and moved to California as a young boy with his large family, eventually settling in Atascadero as a teenager where he attended Atascadero Union High School, excelled in sports and met his sweetheart/future wife, Dorothy. After graduating from Atascadero Union High School in 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and married Dorothy while proudly serving in the Marines from 1951 to 1954. Then, after being honorably discharged from the Marines, he worked in Watsonville for Standard Oil, then moved to San Luis Obispo where he started his career as a Standard Oil/Chevron dealer until retiring in 1997.

He was an amazing father, avid outdoorsman, a skilled and experienced hunter, and an enthusiastic fisherman. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to help others. He leaves behind two daughters, Mary Ann (Mardra) Hord of Jacksonville, Oregon, and Nancy Lee Martin of Atascadero, California, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy, his son Michael, and all of his siblings.

All who knew and loved him are left with numerous unforgettable memories. He will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 am on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Chapel of The Roses, located at 3450 El Camino Real in Atascadero.

