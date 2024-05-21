Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 21, 2024
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Obituary of James Daniel Wilde Sr. Sr., 86
  • Follow Us!

Obituary of James Daniel Wilde Sr. Sr., 86 

Posted: 6:14 am, May 21, 2024 by News Staff
Obituary of James Daniel Wilde Sr. Sr.

Obituary of James Daniel Wilde Sr. Sr.

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

May 18, 1937 – May 6, 2024

– James Daniel Wilde Sr. Sr., age 86, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, May 6.

A funeral service for James will be held Friday, May 24, 2024, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring St, Paso Robles, California 93446.  A graveside service will occur Friday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Templeton District Cemetery, 100 Templeton Cemetery Rd.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.