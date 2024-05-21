Obituary of James Daniel Wilde Sr. Sr., 86

May 18, 1937 – May 6, 2024

– James Daniel Wilde Sr. Sr., age 86, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, May 6.

A funeral service for James will be held Friday, May 24, 2024, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring St, Paso Robles, California 93446. A graveside service will occur Friday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Templeton District Cemetery, 100 Templeton Cemetery Rd.

