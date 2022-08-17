Paso Robles News|Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Obituary of James ‘Jimmy’ Carl Hicks Jr. 

Posted: 5:12 am, August 17, 2022 by News Staff
jimmy hicks

James “Jimmy” Hicks Jr.

Celebration of life will be held Friday

– James “Jimmy” Hicks Jr., 55 of Bradley passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his home. He was born May 16, 1967 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Jimmy graduated from Gonzales High School in 1989. He enjoyed fishing, watching football, movies, and listening to music. He really had a love for the water and fish tanks. But, funny thing, he didn’t like to eat fish, but he loved lobster.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Travis and Amanda; mother, Kathy and sister, Kristina.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Eddington Funeral Chapel, 429 Bassett St., King City.

For additional information, contact the funeral home at (831) 385-5400.

 

Comments

