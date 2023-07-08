Obituary of James Keeney, 80

– James (Jim) Keeney, 80, of Loudon, Tennessee died July 1, 2023, at home, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Jim was born on Feb. 14, 1943. Jim was married to Linda (Leavitt) for over 51 years. They moved to Paso Robles in 1983. Jim was a partner at Quality Concrete for many years. They retired to Tennessee to realize their dream of living on the water with their own dock and boat!

Jim is survived by his wife Linda of Tennessee. Also survived by his children Kim Keeney, Tobe (Joshua) Morrow, and Bryan (Stephanie) Keeney, all of California.

Jim was blessed with his grandchildren, Taylor, Zach, Jaxson, Parker, Cooper, Crew, Cash, Charlie Jo, Parker, Evan, Isla, and Jones.

Jim was a man of tall stature with a big heart to match…he will be missed.

I pray that I may live to fish

Until my dying day.

And when it comes to my last cast,

I then most humbly pray:

When in the Lord’s great landing net

And peacefully asleep

That in His mercy I be judged

Big enough to keep.

