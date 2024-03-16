Obituary of James Zachary Hurdle, 36

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– James Zachary Hurdle, age 36, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, March 11, 2024.

A memorial service for James will be held Wednesday, March 20, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring St, Paso Robles, California 93446.

