Obituary of Jeanette Johnstone, 69

Services will be held July 31

–On Monday, July 19, 2021, Jeanette Johnstone (Stentzel) (Dinsmoor), loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at age 69 in Paso Robles, California. Jeanette was born on Sept. 14, 1951 in Yuba City, California to Gus and Itha Stentzel.

The fourth of seven children, she was loved by all and was known for her big heart and generosity of spirit. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Glen Stentzel. She is survived by her husband, Dave Johnstone and her six children: daughters Michelle (Fred) Dinsmoor and Alicia (Brian) Barwick, and sons Bruce (Helene) Dinsmoor Jr., Michael (Melinda) Dinsmoor, David (Lindsay) Dinsmoor and Daniel Dinsmoor. She is also survived by her sister Elaine and brothers Jim, Allen, John and Daniel. Jeanette was also a very loved and adored grandmother to 14 grandchildren.

Services will be held in her honor on July 31, 2021 at the LDS church on 1020 Creston Rd., in Paso Robles, California. There will be a viewing between 8 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Funeral services will start at 9 a.m. and internment will follow at Paso Robles District Cemetery. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a favorite charity of your choice in honor of Jeanette’s loving and giving spirit.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email