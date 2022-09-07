Obituary of Jeanne Blais, 88

– Marie Jeanne Blais (“Jeanne”) died peacefully on Aug. 28, 2022, at the age of 88. She resided in California since 2015, where she was well cared for and loved as she progressed through the stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Jeanne was born July 31, 1934 to Joseph DuBreuil and Teresa LaMarr in Montreal, Canada. Her mother tragically died of rheumatic fever when Jeanne was six years old. Her father brought her to the United States and they settled in Rhode Island near other family members. She met Ernest W. Blais, Jr. at Cumberland High School. They married and had a daughter Susan Blais and four years later a son Gary Blais.

Jeanne was a strong, determined, and fun-loving woman. She went to college when her kids were in high school, and obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. She taught in elementary and high school, eventually becoming principal of an elementary school in Woonsocket. She was well-known and loved for standing on the steps each morning and giving hugs to every child who entered.

Jeanne and Ernie had many friends and good times, participating in Knights of Columbus and Kiwanis events, and opening their home to family and friends. They were avid tennis players for many years. They traveled around the US and Europe and took up oil and watercolor painting when they eventually moved from Rhode Island to Vero Beach, Florida.

Jeanne was preceded in death by Ernie and her son Gary. She is survived by daughter Susan Blais, son-in-law Barry Fisher, grandson Ari Fisher, his wife Candace and great-grandsons Elijah and Asher; daughter-in-law Micki Rouleau, grandson John Greene, his wife Ashley, and great-granddaughter Avery; grandsons Taylor and Spencer Blais, Taylor’s wife Mariah and great-granddaughter Florence; grandson Glenn Archetto, his wife Holly and great-grandchildren Ava, Burt, and Finley.

We will hold an online memorial in a few weeks since friends and family are scattered far and wide. If you’d like to be included, please email susan@blazenbear.com to receive an invitation.

