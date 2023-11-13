Obituary of Joan Delores Paulsen, 87

– Joan Delores Paulsen, born Jan. 27, 1936, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Served by her husband, Bert Paulsen, two daughters, Christian Bell and Stephanie Forsythe, stepson, Jerry Leverett, six grandsons, and three granddaughters.

She was a Life Member of the V.F.W., a cook for 20 years at the Fish Bowl in Morro Bay, at Chalk Mountain for 2 1/2 years, and retired from the Atascadero State Hospital 16 1/2 years later.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Paulsen family.

