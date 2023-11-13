Paso Robles News|Monday, November 13, 2023
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Obituary of Joan Delores Paulsen, 87
  • Follow Us!

Obituary of Joan Delores Paulsen, 87 

Posted: 5:26 am, November 13, 2023 by News Staff

funeral flowers obituary

– Joan Delores Paulsen, born Jan. 27, 1936, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Served by her husband, Bert Paulsen, two daughters, Christian Bell and Stephanie Forsythe, stepson, Jerry Leverett, six grandsons, and three granddaughters.

She was a Life Member of the V.F.W., a cook for 20 years at the Fish Bowl in Morro Bay, at Chalk Mountain for 2 1/2 years, and retired from the Atascadero State Hospital 16 1/2 years later.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Paulsen family.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.