Obituary of Joan Platt Norris, 92

– Mrs. Joan (Meme) Platt Norris, 92, wife of the late Charles (Poppy) Roy Platt of Paso Robles, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by close family on Oct. 25.

Born April 7, 1930, in Upland, Calif. She was the first-born daughter to the late Roy Albert Welch and Eleanore Gertrude Olson.

Mrs. Norris attended Gilroy High School in Gilroy, Calif. During her senior year she met the love of her life, Roy, and soon married on Feb. 16, 1947. Eleven months later she welcomed her first daughter and went on to have two more. She and her husband later owned and operated the Paso Robles Greyhound Bus Depot. Meme loved going to the beach, hanging out with her family, golf in her younger years, card games, hanging by the pool, and, of course, a good ground beef taco and slushy margaritas were her favorite. Roy Platt preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 1980.

She is survived by daughters Karen of Paso Robles, Barbara, and her husband Jim of Cherry Valley, Robin of San Luis Obispo; 5 grandchildren, Kevin (K.C) of Atascadero, Jaime of Cherry Valley, Kathryn (Katie) of Templeton, Danielle of Atascadero and Seth of San Luis Obispo and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Judy of Simi Valley, Ca, and by 8 nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Roy, she was predeceased by her brother Bud.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media